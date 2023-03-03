Man arrested under POCSO for impregnating 14-yr-old relative

VELLORE: A 37-year-old construction worker was arrested Friday for impregnating a minor girl, who is his relative. According to police, the 14-year-old victim, a class 9 girl of Vasanthanadai village in Anaicut taluk in Vellore district, has been complaining to her parents of stomach pain for quite some time.

The parents took her to the government hospital at Anaicut where doctors referred her to the Vellore government medical college hospital after examining her. The doctors at the medical college found that she was 4 months pregnant. Upon questioning, the girl said that her relative Rajendran (37) was the culprit. Based on the complaint filed by the girl’s parents, the Pallikonda police registered a case and arrested Rajendran under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.