Handloom, power loom consumers gets an addl free supply of power

CHENNAI: In a relief to weavers, Electricity Minister V Senthilbalaji on Friday said that the state government has increased free power for the handloom consumers from 200 units to 300 units and 750 to 1000 units for the power looms.

In a tweet, Senthilbalaji wrote: "In order to fulfil DMK's election promise Chief Minister MK Stalin has promised to increase the 200 units of free electricity provided to handloom weavers to 300 units from March 1. The additional expenditure resulting from this will be Rs 8.41 crore as a government subsidy to the power sector."

For the power loom consumers, the free power supply will be increased to 1000 units from 750 units. The energy consumption charges above 1000 units up to 1,500 units have been reduced from Rs 4.50 per unit to Rs 4.15 per unit. Above 1,500 units, the consumption charges have been reduced from Rs 6 to Rs 5.30. The loss to Tangedco due to the subsidised is estimated to be Rs 492.93 crore, which will be borne by the government.