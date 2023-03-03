Extension of special train services to TN: Details here

CHENNAI: South western railway has notified extension of services with two pairs of special trains. The service of train no 07355 Hubballi- Rameswaram weekly express special leaving Hubballi Jn at 06.30 hrs on Saturdays and reaching Rameswaram at 06.15 hrs the next day will be extended to run from 1st April, to 24th June (i.e., 1st, 8th, 15th, 22nd, 29th April, 06th, 13th, 20th, 27th May, 03rd, 10th, 17th and 24th June (13 Services).

The service of train no 07356 Rameswaram Weekly Express Special leaving Rameswaram at 21.00 on Sundays and reaching Hubballi at 19.25 hrs the next day will be extended to run from 02nd April, 2023 to 25th June, (i.e., 02nd, 09th, 16th, 23rd, 30th April, 07th, 14th, 21st, 28th May, 04th, 11th, 18th, 25th June, (13 Services).

The service of train no 07377 Bijapur – Mangaluru Jn Daily Express Special leaving Bijapur at 18.35 hrs daily and reaching Mangaluru Jn at 12.40 hrs the next day will be extended to run from 1st April to 30th June (91 Services).

The service of train no 07378 Mangaluru Jn – Bijapur Daily Express special leaving Mangaluru Jn at 14.50 hrs daily and reaching Bijapur at 09.35 hrs the next day will be extended to run from 2 April to 1 July (91 Services), a statement issued by Southern Railway said.

There will be no change in the timings and stoppages of the trains. Advance reservation for the above Special Trains will open at 08.00 hrs on 04th March (tomorrow) from SR end.