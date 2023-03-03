Elangovan will take office on March 10: Sources

CHENNAI: Congress candidate EVKS Elangovan won the Erode East by-election with a huge margin of 66,575 votes on Thursday.
Meanwhile, it has been reported that Elangovan, will be sworn in as a member of the Assembly on March 10. '
Responding to a question raised by reporters on this, Elangovan said the Speaker will confirm the date of the swearing-in ceremony.
While responding to a question raised by the reporter on how he feels about entering the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly after 34 years, Elangovan jokingly said that there was no AC then, but today there is AC.
He gave credits to Stalin saying, "the victory belongs to Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Stalin than to me."
