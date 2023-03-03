Drubbing verdict a lesson to EPS, says CM Stalin

Talking to reporters at DMK headquarters Anna Arivalayam on Thursday, when his alliance candidate EVKS Elangovan was leading by over 33,000 votes against AIADMK’s S Thennarasu at the end of seven rounds of counting, Stalin thanked the voters of Erode East for giving a major victory to Elangovan. He said, “I asked the people (of Erode East) to extend their support to the Dravidian model government during my campaign. I have been repeatedly saying that the Erode East bypoll would be a report card of the Dravidian model government. People have offered us good marks.”