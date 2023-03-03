Drubbing verdict a lesson to EPS, says CM Stalin
CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin on Thursday said that the people of Erode East have taught a lesson to Leader of Opposition Edappadi K Palaniswami for engaging in ‘fourth rate’ campaign. The CM also exuded confidence that the people of Tamil Nadu would deliver an even bigger victory to the Secular Progressive Alliance in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.
Talking to reporters at DMK headquarters Anna Arivalayam on Thursday, when his alliance candidate EVKS Elangovan was leading by over 33,000 votes against AIADMK’s S Thennarasu at the end of seven rounds of counting, Stalin thanked the voters of Erode East for giving a major victory to Elangovan. He said, “I asked the people (of Erode East) to extend their support to the Dravidian model government during my campaign. I have been repeatedly saying that the Erode East bypoll would be a report card of the Dravidian model government. People have offered us good marks.”
Remarking that EPS “forgot himself” and spoke like a “fourth rate” spokesperson during the campaign, Stalin said that the people have taught him a big lesson for that. “They have offered their recognition to the Dravidian Model government. It will be a precursor to the ensuing Lok Sabha elections.”
Asked if the bypoll result would have an impact on the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, the Chief Minister said, “I am confident the people would deliver an even bigger victory in the LS polls 2024.”
On national leaders appealing him to take up a larger role in national politics, Stalin said, “I am already in national politics. The idea of the DMK now is who must not be the PM in 2024 more than who must be the PM?”
