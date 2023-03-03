TamilNadu

DMK's victory in Erode was bought: TTV Dhinakaran

He further said: “Had it not been for the double leaf, AIADMK's situation would have been worse.”
CHENNAI: Addressing the media on Friday, Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam General Secretary, TTV Dhinakaran said that DMK's victory in Erode East by-polls was not given, but was bought.

He also mentioned that, AIADMK's Interim General Secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami is responsible for the continuous defeat of AIADMK.

