DMK's victory in Erode was bought: TTV Dhinakaran

CHENNAI: Addressing the media on Friday, Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam General Secretary, TTV Dhinakaran said that DMK's victory in Erode East by-polls was not given, but was bought.

He further said: “Had it not been for the double leaf, AIADMK's situation would have been worse.”

He also mentioned that, AIADMK's Interim General Secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami is responsible for the continuous defeat of AIADMK.