DMK seems to sideline VCK, alleges Annamalai

Stating that the Erode East victory was not a gift for the 23-month-old DMK government, Annamalai claimed that the ruling party will succeed in any bypoll and that had happened in the Erode by-election also. At the same time, the Lok Sabha polls in 2024 will be a different one and that will Centre on Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Those who accept the leadership of the Prime Minister can join the alliance during the Lok Sabha polls, he said.