DMK seems to sideline VCK, alleges Annamalai
TIRUCHY: The Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) has been losing ground in Cuddalore and we suspect the DMK has decided to sideline the Dalit party. So, the party may soon disband its ties with the DMK alliance, said BJP state president K Annamalai here on Friday.
Stating that the Erode East victory was not a gift for the 23-month-old DMK government, Annamalai claimed that the ruling party will succeed in any bypoll and that had happened in the Erode by-election also. At the same time, the Lok Sabha polls in 2024 will be a different one and that will Centre on Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Those who accept the leadership of the Prime Minister can join the alliance during the Lok Sabha polls, he said.
Meanwhile, Annamalai claimed that VCK Chief Thol Thirumavalavan seems to have disbanded ties with DMK alliance. “For the past one week, Thiruma has been speaking without reasoning and this seems that the DMK party itself decided to sideline the VCK and in that case, Thiruma should soon decide,” Annamalai said and added that the VCK has started to lose its base in their fortress Cuddalore from where more Dalit people started joining the BJP.
Further, Annamalai said that the BJP has fulfilled the requirements of the North East people and so they opted for the party and gave a massive victory. “Once the North Eastern states were fortresses of the Congress but now, time changed everything as the party has no workers in the grassroots level and no proper leadership, which ended up in a heavy blow,” Annamalai said.
Conduct reexamination for Group 2, 2A posts
Meanwhile, in Chennai Annamalai slammed the DMK government for several irregularities in the recently held TNPSC’s Group 2 and 2A examinations for the vacant posts of 5,446 in government departments. He demanded the government to conduct the re-examination as well as publish the results for the Group V examination that was held July last year.
