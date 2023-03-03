Dharmapuram Adheenam to help build Siva temple in Japan

Attracted by the way of worship here, the Japanese devotees have come forward to establish Lord Siva temples in their country. “Now, members of the Japan Saivaite Adheenam have come here to witness and learn the worshipping methods in detail,” the Adheenam said and informed that the Japan Saivaite Adheenam Bala Kumba Guru Muni has expressed willingness to establish a Siva temple there and the Dharmapuram Adheenam would extend all support to the initiative, he said.