Dharmapuram Adheenam to help build Siva temple in Japan
TIRUCHY: The Dharmapuram Adheenam would provide adequate support to construct a temple for Japan Adheenam, said pontiff Srila Sri Masilamani Desika Gnana Sampantha Paramacharya Swamy on Thursday.
The Japan Saivaite Adheenam organised a felicitation programme for Dharmapuram Adheenam on Wednesday after which the Dharmapuram Adheenam told reporters that a mega Siva Lingam was unearthed in Japan in 1572 which proved that Saivism and Saivaite culture was followed across the world.
Conveying that the Japanese people came to know about the activities undertaken by the Adheenams here through social media, Dharmapuram Adheenam said, the Japanese devotees have started to throng Hindu temples nowadays.
Attracted by the way of worship here, the Japanese devotees have come forward to establish Lord Siva temples in their country. “Now, members of the Japan Saivaite Adheenam have come here to witness and learn the worshipping methods in detail,” the Adheenam said and informed that the Japan Saivaite Adheenam Bala Kumba Guru Muni has expressed willingness to establish a Siva temple there and the Dharmapuram Adheenam would extend all support to the initiative, he said.
