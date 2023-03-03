CMC to conduct dance competition to create diabetes awareness

VELLORE: To create awareness about diabetes, the Christian Medical College (CMC) will conduct a dance competition on Saturday. CMC director Dr Vikaram Mathews will be the chief guest of the event, which will be held at a private hospital. Organised by the hospital’s department of endocrinology, diabetes, and metabolism, the competition will be themed “diabetes and the heart”.

Around 15 colleges and 20 schools from various parts of the district are expected to participate, hospital authorities said. Prizes for various competitions including poster, cookery, and painting and various quiz competitions held in the same regard will also be distributed on Saturday, according to the hospital. Doctors Renu Elizabeth Tharion, Arathi Simha, Tarun Jacob, Asha Solomon, Shikha Bhattacharjee, and Anna Joseph, all from various medical nursing and publicity units of the hospital, will judge the competition, the hospital informed.