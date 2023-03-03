Chance of light rain in southern TN districts tomorrow: RMC

CHENNAI: The Regional Metereological Centre (RMC) on Friday said that light to moderate rainfall is likely in southern districts of Tamil Nadu on Saturday and Sunday.

Accordingly, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal are likely to witness generally dry weather. The minimum temperature at a few places may be 3 to 4 degrees Celsius below normal.

In Chennai, skies will generally be clear for the next 48 hours. The maximum temperature will be around 34°C and the minimum temperature will be around 22-23°C.