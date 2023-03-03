Annamalai demands TN govt to conduct re-exams for Group 2, 2A

CHENNAI: State BJP Chief K Annamalai on Friday slammed the DMK government for several irregularities in the recently held TNPSC's Group 2 and 2A examinations for the vacant posts of 5,446 in government departments. He demanded re-examination to ensure the future of the government job aspirants.

The candidates have complained that there were several irregularities in conducting the examination. They charged that question papers for the Tamil exam were not distributed on time, while the supervisors had come late to the centres, said Annamalai in a statement.

The question papers were distributed incorrectly, while answers were already entered in some of the answer scripts handed over to the candidates. The supervisors did not allow the candidates to correct the answer scripts, he further said and hit out at the State government for taking the government job aspirants for a ride.

He demanded the government to conduct the re-examination as well as publish the results for the Group V examination that was held July last year.