TamilNadu

Anant Chowdhary takes over as CRS, southern circle

A. M. Chowdhary started his career in Southern Railway and held various post in the field of electrification, electric locomotives and general administration. Prior to his appointment as Commissioner of Railway Safety, he was the CRS of South Eastern circle
Representative Image
Representative Image
Dt Next Bureau

CHENNAI: Mr Anant Madhukar Chowdhary, a 1987 batch of the Indian Railway Service of Electrical Engineers (IRSEE), has taken over as Commissioner of Railway, Safety, Southern Circle, Bengaluru. He will look after Railway Safety of Southern Railway, South Western Railway, Bengaluru Metro Rail Corporation Ltd, Chennai Metro Rail Ltd and Kochi Metro Ltd.

A. M. Chowdhary started his career in Southern Railway and held various post in the field of electrification, electric locomotives and general administration. Prior to his appointment as Commissioner of Railway Safety, he was the CRS of South Eastern circle.

Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!

Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!

Click here for iOS

Click here for Android

Southern Railway
Railway service
Anant Chowdhary
CRS

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
DT next
www.dtnext.in