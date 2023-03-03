Anant Chowdhary takes over as CRS, southern circle

CHENNAI: Mr Anant Madhukar Chowdhary, a 1987 batch of the Indian Railway Service of Electrical Engineers (IRSEE), has taken over as Commissioner of Railway, Safety, Southern Circle, Bengaluru. He will look after Railway Safety of Southern Railway, South Western Railway, Bengaluru Metro Rail Corporation Ltd, Chennai Metro Rail Ltd and Kochi Metro Ltd.

A. M. Chowdhary started his career in Southern Railway and held various post in the field of electrification, electric locomotives and general administration. Prior to his appointment as Commissioner of Railway Safety, he was the CRS of South Eastern circle.