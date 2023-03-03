3 int’l passengers take Covid count 24 in State

Eight cases were reported in Coimbatore, 4 cases in the city and a case each in Chengalpattu, Kanniyakumari, Madurai, Namakkal, Pudukkottai, Salem, Tiruvallur, Tiruvarur and Thanjavur. At least 119 active cases were reported in the State, of which 28 are in Coimbatore. The State TPR was at 0.5% after 3,380 samples were tested in the past 24 hours. Total recoveries in the State reached 35,56,777. No COVID-fatality was reported in the last 24 hours. Death toll remained at 38,049.