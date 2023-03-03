3 int’l passengers take Covid count 24 in State
CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu recorded 24 new cases of Covid-19 including a case each from Sri Lanka, Qatar and the UAE on Friday. Total number of cases in the State stood at 35,94,945. So far, 14,431 international passengers have been tested at airports; 58 have tested positive, including 6 in home isolation and two discharged or cross notified.
Eight cases were reported in Coimbatore, 4 cases in the city and a case each in Chengalpattu, Kanniyakumari, Madurai, Namakkal, Pudukkottai, Salem, Tiruvallur, Tiruvarur and Thanjavur. At least 119 active cases were reported in the State, of which 28 are in Coimbatore. The State TPR was at 0.5% after 3,380 samples were tested in the past 24 hours. Total recoveries in the State reached 35,56,777. No COVID-fatality was reported in the last 24 hours. Death toll remained at 38,049.
Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!
Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!
Click here for iOS
Click here for Android