Results of subsequent rounds to be released soon: DEO Krishnanunni

CHENNAI: The counting of votes is under way for the Erode East Assembly by-polls which was held on Monday (Feb 27).

According to a report from Daily Thanthi, journalists were denied entry into counting centre thus leading to arguments with the police.

District Election Officer and District Collector H Krishnanunni addressing the media, said that the vote counting was underway, and was not 'halted'. The official results of every round will be released soon.

He also mentioned, "It was not mandatory to publish the results at a specific time".

As of now, the round 5 counting is underway and Congress candidate EVKS Elangovan is leading in the 4 rounds.