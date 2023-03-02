Mercury rising; hot, humid months ahead

Several districts might witness light to moderate rain due to heat convection. “For the last few days, several districts experienced hotter weather due to no-cloud formation. As we’re approaching summer, the maximum temperature is slightly increasing. However, there is no alarming rise in the temperature for the State. It’s expected to be above normal by 2-3 degree Celsius due to light to moderate easterlies/northeasterlies prevailing over the region in the lower tropospheric levels,” said P Senthamarai Kannan, Scientist E, Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC), Chennai.