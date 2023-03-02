Mercury rising; hot, humid months ahead
CHENNAI: Cool temperatures and pleasant weather conditions are fading into bright sunny and sultry days, where maximum temperature is expected to surge in TN.
The weather department stated that the interior districts can expect soaring heat during summer.
Several districts might witness light to moderate rain due to heat convection. “For the last few days, several districts experienced hotter weather due to no-cloud formation. As we’re approaching summer, the maximum temperature is slightly increasing. However, there is no alarming rise in the temperature for the State. It’s expected to be above normal by 2-3 degree Celsius due to light to moderate easterlies/northeasterlies prevailing over the region in the lower tropospheric levels,” said P Senthamarai Kannan, Scientist E, Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC), Chennai.
He added that the interior districts like Karur, Salem and Tiruchy can expect soaring temperatures, unlike coastal districts such as Chennai, Tiruvallur, Kanniyakumari, Cuddalore and Nagapattinam due to the sea breeze.
The maximum temperature in Nungambakkam and Meenambakkam would likely hover around 33-degree and 34-degree Celsius respectively, with the minimum temperature around 22-degree and 23-degree Celsius.
“In 2022, there was intense rainfall in the State in the summer due to atmospheric circulation activities over the sea. Also, several districts are expected to receive heat convection rain in the coastal districts and isolated pockets of Tamil Nadu during the summer season,” he added.
The RMC pointed out that there was no abnormal surge in the maximum temperature in Tamil Nadu in February. The temperature recorded was normal to below normal in all districts.
According to the data by RMC, in the last 24 hours, Erode had the highest maximum temperature with 36-degree Celsius, followed by Madurai airport at 35 degrees, and Karur, Namakkal, Salem, Tiruchy, Tirupattur, Tiruttani and Vellore recorded 34-degree Celsius each.
