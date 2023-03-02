Hosp signs MoU with Canadian org to promote comprehensive cleft care

CHENNAI: In order to promote comprehensive cleft care in the city, a private medical college hospital has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Transforming Faces, a Canadian charity promoting comprehensive cleft care.

The programme aims to build the capacity of professionals in India in providing comprehensive care for the children and families affected by cleft lip and palate.

The Cleft and Craniofacial Centre of Sree Balaji Medical College and Hospital and the Canadian organisation will become a Network Partner of Transforming Faces, and will carry out joint research and public education in cleft care relevant to low- and middle-income settings.

The agreement will also pave the way for Transforming Faces to contribute to the professional development of the team at the Cleft and Craniofacial Centre and increase the rehabilitative support the center offers to the affected children and their families.

A team of Transforming Faces led by Hugh Brewster, its Executive Director, visited the hospital recently and met Dr S Jagathrakshakan, Chairman of the hospital and Dr Mohammed Rela, Chancellor, Bharath Institute of Higher Education and Research.

Talking about the partnership with Transforming Faces, Dr DR Gunasekaran, Medical Director, Sree Balaji Medical College and Hospital (SBMCH), said, “With the partnership, our Cleft and Craniofacial Centre will get the opportunity to deepen its access to a network of global Cleft Lip and Palate specialists and thus better its Comprehensive Cleft Care strategies and services.”

The hospital offers integrated services, including surgery, speech rehabilitation, orthodontic and dental care, audiology, and ENT services, feeding and nutritional counselling, among others, to the underprivileged at free of cost.

The centre has performed more than 100 cleft and craniofacial surgeries during the past one year to the children in 6-18 age group belonging to low socio-economic background from various districts of Tamil Nadu.