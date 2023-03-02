Bonding with roots, past glory through folk songs

Rescued Bonded Labourers’ Association (RBLA) musical troupes have also been performing at government programmes to create awareness about child labour, bonded labour, child marriage and trafficking, he said.

“We met elders in the community in different parts to record the songs they sing on various occasions. We recreated them by blending the old and new verses that suit audiences outside the community, too,” said 25-year-old Chinnaraj, son of bonded labourers, who were rescued from a woodcutting unit.

The BSc Hotel Management graduate has also penned a couple of songs to create awareness for the community and performed at Margali Makkal Isai, the cultural programme organised by noted film director Pa Ranjith’s Neelam Cultural Centre to highlight the plight of his community.

“I saw my parents toiling day and night in a woodcutting unit and mango grove. They managed to come out of the bonded labour system when I was about 10 years old. I realised their struggles and untold miseries as years passed by and want to work for the community,” Chinnaraj said and added that he chose folk and rap songs to educate the community about their rights.

“Filmmaker Ranjith and rapper Arivu encouraged me to write songs to educate my community. They were happy to see me and our troupe performing, highlighting the plights of the community and emphasising the importance of coming together to fight for our rights,” said Chinnaraj, who also inspired a dozen educated youngsters in Tiruvallur to work for the upliftment of the community.