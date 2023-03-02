ATM heist: 1 more held from Kolar

It may be recalled that a special party headed by an SP had arrested two persons, Mohammed Arif (35) and Azad (37) from Haryana on February 18 and were brought to Tiruvannamalai and incarcerated in the Vellore jail while two more who helped them identified as Kusharath Basha (47) and Afsar Hussain (23) were nabbed from Kolar in Karnataka.