31 women inmates receive handicraft course completion certificate

CHENNAI: Director General of Prisons and Correctional Service Amaraesh Pujari on Thursday handed over handicraft course completion certificates to as many as 31 inmates of the Special Prison for Women, Puzhal.

The prison department has organised the one-month course with the help of MSME. They roped in Vijayageetham Foundation, a non-governmental organisation, to train the inmates enrolled in the course on making various handicraft objects such as candles, wire baskets, and chairs. The course was offered to the inmate under the reformation and rehabilitation programme.

According to prison officials, the inmates have been trained on various occupations and engage them in the prison industries according to their skill set. It would help them to earn incarceration and help their families and children education financially. A skilled labourer would be paid Rs 200, while semi and unskilled labourers have been paid Rs 180 and Rs 160 for eight hours of work in the prison industries.