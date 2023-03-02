2 cops suspended for barging into house of BJP woman worker

CHENNAI: Two policemen of RK Nagar police station were placed under suspension for allegedly creating ruckus at the house of an office bearer of BJP east district woman's wing unit after barging on Wednesday night.

The suspended policemen are identified as A Balaji and Farid Raja. While Balaji was on night duty, Farid was off duty. Initial report indicated that both were drunk when they went to the house of a BJP worker.

According to the police, the two along with a home guard man reached the house of Devi, wife of Anand Kumar in Karumariyamman Nagar in Korukkupet around 9.30 pm. Balaji went to the first floor while two others waited at the entrance of the house. At that time, Devi's husband Anand Kumar reached the spot and confronted them. He later reached the office of the deputy commissioner of police, Washermenpet along with other BJP workers and lodged a complaint. Based on the complaint DC has placed the two under suspension pending enquiry.