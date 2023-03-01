Why can’t Stalin become PM, asks Farooq Abdullah

CHENNAI: Jammu and Kashmir National Conference leader Farooq Abdullah has landed in Chennai to attend Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin's 70th birthday meeting here.

He was received from the airport by MP A Raja and TN minister Avadi Nasar.

Briefing the scribes about the Prime Minister candidate, the Srinagar MP said "When we all unite & win, it'll be at that time that they'll decide who is the best man to lead & unite this nation."

On responding if Stalin is a PM probable, he averred ""Why not? Why can't he become the PM? What is wrong about it?"