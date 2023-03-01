Udhay flags off mobile library named after Karunanidhi

A press release from the Secretariat said that mobile library will visit all the 7 wards of the Chepauk Triplicane constituency. One day for each ward and the books would be delivered at door steps for those reaching out through the helpline.

A mobile helpline no-9176991768 will be operated for the mobile library, the press release said. The beneficiaries can return the lended book within a week and avail the next book.

The library is named after the former CM and DMK patriarch M Karunanidhi.