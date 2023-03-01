TamilNadu

Udhay flags off mobile library named after Karunanidhi

The library is named after the former CM and DMK patriarch M Karunanidhi.
Udhayanidhi Stalin flags off the "Muthamizharignar Kalaignar" mobile library on the occasion of Stalin's 70th birthday.
Dt Next Bureau

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Sports Development Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin on Wednesday flagged off the "Muthamizharignar Kalaignar" mobile library, funded by the Udhayanidhi Stalin Foundation.

The mobile library set up at a cost of Rs 30 lakh will benefit the Chepauk Triplicane Assembly constituency. Further, the DMK youth wing leader also distributed free bicycles to 50 students from his personal fund.

A press release from the Secretariat said that mobile library will visit all the 7 wards of the Chepauk Triplicane constituency. One day for each ward and the books would be delivered at door steps for those reaching out through the helpline.

A mobile helpline no-9176991768 will be operated for the mobile library, the press release said. The beneficiaries can return the lended book within a week and avail the next book.

