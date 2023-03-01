Representative image
Sub-jail in-charge in Usilampatti suspended for gross misappropriation

The misappropriation came to light during a surprise check by senior officers, a statement said.
Dt Next Bureau

MADURAI: Assistant Jailor K Kannan, who was in-charge officer for the Usilampatti sub-jail, has been placed under suspension from the night of Tuesday (February 28) by the Superintendent, Madurai Central Prison, as per the instructions of DGP Prisons Amaraesh Pujari, for the gross delinquency of misappropriation of food and grocery items such as rice, dhal, groundnut, etc which were purchased for the prison inmates. The misappropriation came to light during a surprise check by senior officers, a statement said.

