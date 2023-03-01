Stalin thanks celebs, leaders for wishing on his birthday

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu's Chief Minister MK Stalin thanked celebrities and political leaders who wished him on his 70th birthday.

Stalin took to his social media handle, to thank personalities from various industries who wished him.

A person named, Jakirsa from Tiruvannamalai, gifted a two-year-old camel to the Chief Minister. Also, Tamil Nadu Sports Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin gifted rings to the newborns.

Prime Minister Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and former Congress chief Sonia Gandhi spoke to Stalin over phone and conveyed their birthday wishes to him.

Governors of Tamil Nadu and Telangana R N Ravi and Tamilisai Soundararajan respectively and Chief Ministers of Telangana (K Chandrasekhar Rao), Andhra Pradesh (YS Jagan Mohan Reddy) Kerala (Pinarayi Vijayan) and Delhi (Arvind Kejriwal) greeted Stalin.

CPI general secretary D Raja, Tamil Nadu Congress Committee president KS Alagiri, MDMK chief Vaiko, CPI leaders including State Secretary R Mutharasan, CPI(M) State Secretary K BalakrishnanIndian, Union Muslim League leader KM Khader Mohideen, Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi president Thol Thirumavalavan were among a string of leaders who called on Stalin here to greet him.

Chairman emeritus, TVS Motor Company, Venu Srinivasan and CMD of TAFE, Mallika Srinivasan called on him.