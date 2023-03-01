TamilNadu

Stalin birthday: Udhayanidhi gifts rings to newborns

Leaders have been wishing the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister since Wednesday morning.
Udhayanidhi Stalin is gifted rings to the newborns
CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Sports Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin has gifted rings to the newborns on the occasion of Chief Minister and his father MK Stalin's 70th birthday today.

The Chepauk MLA visited Kasturbai Gandhi government hospital in his constituency.

On turning 70, leaders cutting across party lines have been wishing Stalin since Wednesday morning. His family members, wife Durga Stalin, son Udhayanidhi, son-in-law Sabareesan, sister Selvi, brother Tamilarasu, sister Kanimozhi too have extended their wishes.

Stalin's birthday celebration was a simple affair with a formal cake-cutting at his residence.

Later in the evening, a special meeting with several national leaders would be convened at the YMCA grounds, Nandanam.

