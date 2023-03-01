Serial impersonator arrested in Tiruvannamalai
CHENNAI: A serial impersonator, who was on police lookout, was nabbed by the Tiruvannamalai police. Meanwhile, Chintadripet police said they will also make a formal arrest of the person in the coming days for threatening a woman inspector with the EB vigilance.
The accused, Subash (27), had tried his luck at the Tangedco (Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Company) headquarters weeks ago, where he introduced himself as an IAS officer and told the engineers that he could transfer them. A woman inspector began investigating the issue after the engineers informed the vigilance department. Subash allegedly called the woman Inspector, Selvarani, over phone and threatened her. Based on the Inspector’s complaint, the Chintadripet police registered a case against Subash and were searching him. Their search led them to Tiruvannamalai, where he was arrested in a similar case and remanded.
Subash was arrested by the Maduravoyal police in a similar case a month ago, for attempting to file a complaint claiming to be an IAS officer. He was arrested after the police checked his ID card and found that he was an impersonator.
Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!
Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!
Click here for iOS
Click here for Android