Serial impersonator arrested in Tiruvannamalai

The accused, Subash (27), had tried his luck at the Tangedco (Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Company) headquarters weeks ago, where he introduced himself as an IAS officer and told the engineers that he could transfer them. A woman inspector began investigating the issue after the engineers informed the vigilance department. Subash allegedly called the woman Inspector, Selvarani, over phone and threatened her. Based on the Inspector’s complaint, the Chintadripet police registered a case against Subash and were searching him. Their search led them to Tiruvannamalai, where he was arrested in a similar case and remanded.