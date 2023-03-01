Rs 1,155 cr to improve 2,544 villages this fiscal

Senior officials in the department said they have conducted gap analysis survey ahead of the relaunch of the scheme and found panchayat union and government schools in the rural pockets were in dire need of additional facilities such as toilets for students as well as teaching faculties and kitchen shed to ensure preparation of food for the noon-meal schemes in clean environment. Similarly, the survey threw light on the needs to rejuvenate the waterbodies by taking up desilting and deepening of them and strengthening of the bunds. “A minimum of 30 per cent of the fund allocated to SC/ST habitation as per the guideline of the scheme and more focus will be given to villages in remote and hilly areas,” said an official in the department.