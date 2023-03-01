Rs 1,155 cr to improve 2,544 villages this fiscal
CHENNAI: The state government has sanctioned Rs 1,155 crore to Anaithu Grama Anna Marumarachi Thittam-II (AGAMAT-II), which was one of the flagship programmes of former chief minister and DMK patriarch M Karunanidhi, for the present fiscal year.
After coming to power, the DMK government announced it would relaunch the AGAMT and ensure holistic development in all the 79,395 habitations in as many as 12,525 panchayats over the period of five years, starting from the fiscal year 2021-2022 and infrastructures and facilities worth Rs 6,000 crore would be created for the rural population.
The scheme was launched by M Karunanidhi regime in 2006-2011 and renamed after his mentor and first chief minister from the party CN Annadurai. It was designed to enhance the socio-economic development of the rural population. It also aimed at achieving equal distribution of the resource to ensure social security and good governance in all the villages in the state. However, the scheme was left in oblivion during 10 years of AIADMK regime.
Marking the re-launch of the scheme, the government had allocated Rs Rs 1,455 crore to improve the amenities in 2,657 village panchayats. “For the year 2022-2023, the scheme is to be implemented in 2,544 village panchayats at an estimated cost of Rs 1,115.20 crore,” Principal Secretary of RD & PR P Amudha said in the order issued recently.
Senior officials in the department said they have conducted gap analysis survey ahead of the relaunch of the scheme and found panchayat union and government schools in the rural pockets were in dire need of additional facilities such as toilets for students as well as teaching faculties and kitchen shed to ensure preparation of food for the noon-meal schemes in clean environment. Similarly, the survey threw light on the needs to rejuvenate the waterbodies by taking up desilting and deepening of them and strengthening of the bunds. “A minimum of 30 per cent of the fund allocated to SC/ST habitation as per the guideline of the scheme and more focus will be given to villages in remote and hilly areas,” said an official in the department.
Funds would also be used to lay concrete/paver block roads, creating solid/liquid management facilities, repairing, renovating or creating Samathuva crematorium/burial ground and building additional facilities for PDS shops and libraries.
