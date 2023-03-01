Rain brings cheers in southern districts
MADURAI: People in various parts of southern districts are happy on Wednesday as they experienced sudden sporadic rain showers.
Light to moderate rainfall occurred in parts of Tirunelveli and its neighboring Thoothukudi district in the early morning hours. It started raining at around 6 am, and showers continued for about an hour.
Low lying areas in Thoothukudi remain waterlogged in Thoothukudi at Kasu Kadai bazaar behind Thoothukudi Old Corporation office. A tree was also uprooted by winds on Annanagar road in Thoothukudi.
However, with the deployment of adequate personnel, restoration works were carried out, sources said.
According to S Petchimuthu, salt producer, the unseasonal downpour caused a break in production in many pans. “It would take another four or five days to resume production,” he said.
The prevailing weather pattern has also produced intermittent spells of drizzle at the hill station of Kodaikanal, a popular tourism destination in Dindigul district.
Skies were overcast and drizzling during this offseason. Several areas along the Western Ghats covering Tenkasi and Theni also witnessed light rainfall, sources said.
