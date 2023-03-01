OPS withdraws plea from HC against Income tax notice

CHENNAI: Ousted AIADMK leader and former Chief Minister O Panneerselvam on Wednesday withdrew his plea filed in the Madras High court against a tax notice served by Income Tax.

After hearing the submission Justice Abdul Quddhose, allowed the petition to be withdrawn.

It may be noted that the Income tax department sent a notice to Panneerselvan after seizing several documents from businessman Sekar Reddy's residence.

The I-T department had demanded Pannerselvam to pay Rs 20 lakh for the fiscal (2015 – 16) and Rs 82.12 crore for fiscal 2017-18 as income tax.

OPS challenged the notice and filed a petition seeking a stay and to annul the I-T notice. Though the HC denied a stay order the petition was heard.

In a relataed development, OPS council approached the Madras High Court and submitted that the his client had filed an appeal with the IT department and demanded to withdraw the petition. So that the tax matter can be settled through the appeal petition with I-T. After hearing the submission Justice Abdul Quddhose accepted the plea.