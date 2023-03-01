HBDStalin: A look at DMK Son’s political journey

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam president Muthuvel Karunanidhi Stalin celebrates his 70th birthday today.

Named after the famous former Soviet Union leader Joseph Stalin, he was born on March 1, 1953. He is the third son of 2nd Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, M Karunanidhi.

Here is a look at Stalin's political journey: