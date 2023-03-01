Hall tickets for Classes 11, 12 boards can be downloaded from Mar 3

CHENNAI: For the upcoming board exams, the Directorate of Government Examination (DGE) has directed Classes 11 and 12 students to download the hall tickets from March 3.

The hall tickets can be downloaded from the DGE official website https://www.dge1.tn.gov.in/.

Meanwhile, DEG has also directed private candidates writing Classes 11 and 12 final exams to download hall tickets from the same website from February 28.

As per the announcement, the board exam for Class 12 will be conducted between March 13 and April 4. About 8.80 lakh students from 7,600 schools will be writing the exam at 3,169 exam centres across Tamil Nadu.

Subsequently, the final exam for class 11 students will be held between March 14 and April 5. About 8.50 lakh students from 7,600 schools are set to appear for the exam at 3,169 exam centres.

And, in the case of class 10, the exam has been scheduled between April 6 and April 20 for 10 lakh students from 12,800 schools, set to write at 3,986 exam centres, announced the education department. Overall, 27.30 lakh students will be writing the board exam this month.

The three-hours examination will be held from 10:15 am till 1:15 pm. Meanwhile the practical exams began on Wednesday for higher secondary students across Tamil Nadu.