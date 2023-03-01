Reporter's diary: Even robots can do the job of Tamil Nadu cops

CHENNAI: In the last two months alone, the State police have opened fire at suspects in 6 places, the latest in Madurai on February 28. If a curious person wants to know the sequence of events which led to the shootings in each instance, the now-trending AI (artificial intelligence) ChatGPT is likely to say, “Suspects were shot on their legs when they attempted to flee after attacking policemen escorting them.” It wouldn’t be off the mark.