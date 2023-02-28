Trifurcation of TNCSC created staff shortage in Ranipet DPCs: Official

However, farmers are worried that procurement should be without political interference as in the last season there were largescale complaints of this nature. Also, DPC staff demand up to Rs 70 per bag to offload 80 kg paddy bags from farmers and to convert them into 40 kg bags for onward transit to CSC godowns when rules stipulate that no mamool be collected. “Political interference combined with mamool collection in DPCs from farmers will hit us hard financially and we do not understand why government fails to act when this malaise can be easily investigated and checked,” lamented a farmer refusing to be named.