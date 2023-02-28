TN issues GO to implement Anna Revival Scheme at ₹1,155 cr

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu government has issued a government order (GO) granting administrative approval to the All Gram Anna Revival Scheme at a cost of ₹ 1,155 crore.

According to a Daily Thanthi report, in fiscal year 2022-23, development projects are being carried out in 2,544 villages.

A committee headed by the Chief Secretary and Principal Secretaries from 18 departments have been appointed as members at the state-level to monitor and implement the All Gram Anna Revival Schemes.