Tiruchy court awards life imprisonment to 2 persons for murder
TIRUCHY: Second Additional District court, Tiruchy, on Tuesday awarded life imprisonment to two persons in connection with a murder case.
On June 14, 2017, a group of 10 persons led by S Jeyakanthan (22) from Mudalaipatti in Kulithalai in Karur district and K Ranjith (25) from Pallakadu went to the house of V Deva (23) at Inampuliyur and picked up a quarrel in which the gang murdered Deva and escaped. Based on the complaint by M Velusamy, father of deceased Deva, the Somarasampettai police registered a case and arrested the gang.
The case was in progress with the Additional District court II in Tiruchy and the judge K Jeyakumar convicted both Jeyakanthan and Ranjith to life imprisonment and acquitted the other eight persons. Subsequently, the duo were lodged in the Central prison, Tiruchy.
Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!
Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!
Click here for iOS
Click here for Android