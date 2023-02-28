Tiruchy court awards life imprisonment to 2 persons for murder

TIRUCHY: Second Additional District court, Tiruchy, on Tuesday awarded life imprisonment to two persons in connection with a murder case.

On June 14, 2017, a group of 10 persons led by S Jeyakanthan (22) from Mudalaipatti in Kulithalai in Karur district and K Ranjith (25) from Pallakadu went to the house of V Deva (23) at Inampuliyur and picked up a quarrel in which the gang murdered Deva and escaped. Based on the complaint by M Velusamy, father of deceased Deva, the Somarasampettai police registered a case and arrested the gang.

The case was in progress with the Additional District court II in Tiruchy and the judge K Jeyakumar convicted both Jeyakanthan and Ranjith to life imprisonment and acquitted the other eight persons. Subsequently, the duo were lodged in the Central prison, Tiruchy.