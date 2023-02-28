TN gets Rs 500 crore from Centre to upgrade HEIs

The official further said that 2 varsities in Madurai and Tiruchy have been funded Rs 3.50 crore each for building Human Resource Development Centre (HRDC) under faculty improvement. “Vocational programmes are held through TN Skill Development Corporation (TNSDC) for 19 Government Arts and Science (Autonomous) Colleges covering over 13,000 students. It’s also proposed to conduct them for 48 Government Arts and Science Colleges in the State at a cost of Rs 3.32 crore,” he said.