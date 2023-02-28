TN gets Rs 500 crore from Centre to upgrade HEIs
CHENNAI: With the Centre approving about Rs 500 crore under the central scheme recently, the Higher Education Department in the State has started its process of enhancing the quality and excellence in the State universities.
Rashtriya Uchchatar Shiksha Abhiyan (RUSA), a centrally sponsored scheme with 40% State contribution, is being implemented across the state.
A senior official from Higher Education Department said that Rs 100 crore was sanctioned under this component, out of which Rs 85 crore was earmarked for research, innovation, quality enhancement and excellence and Rs 15 crore was allocated for the creation of entrepreneur hub.
“Collaborative research has been undertaken with the University of Michigan, University of Chicago and Cornell University,” he added. “MoU has been signed between Cornell University and Alagappa University for research advancement. Skill development programmes will be conducted for over 10,000 students.”
According to the official, Rs 80 crore was approved for 3 varsities and 10 colleges for the creation and upgradation of infrastructural facilities along with procurement of equipment. “Two colleges in Madurai and Tirunelveli have been funded Rs 2.50 crore each for constructing hostels for SC/ST girl students under Equity Initiatives,” he added.
The official further said that 2 varsities in Madurai and Tiruchy have been funded Rs 3.50 crore each for building Human Resource Development Centre (HRDC) under faculty improvement. “Vocational programmes are held through TN Skill Development Corporation (TNSDC) for 19 Government Arts and Science (Autonomous) Colleges covering over 13,000 students. It’s also proposed to conduct them for 48 Government Arts and Science Colleges in the State at a cost of Rs 3.32 crore,” he said.
Weekly Online Workshop (WoW), a series of online sessions, are now being conducted for all State government-sponsored Higher Educational Institutions, covering academic and career-oriented themes along with recent updates in varied sectors.
