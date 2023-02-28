Section 144 imposed in 4 villages in Tiruchy

CHENNAI: Section 144 prohibitory orders have been issued in 4 villages of Anbil, Kiel Anbil, Jangamarajapuram and Mangammalpuram in Tiruchy district.

A restraining order has been issued due to the conflict between two parties regarding the conduct of Achiramavalli Amman Temple festival in Anbil village.

It has been announced that Prohibitory Order 144 will be effective from today on March 8 at 2 pm.