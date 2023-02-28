Rogue car crushes 3 school boys to death

VANIYAMBADI: Tuesday morning turned out to be a sad one for residents of areas in and around Vaniyambadi as three school students, all aged around 13, on their way to school were crushed to death by a car on service road at Valayambattu.

The victims were identified as Rafiq (13), Vijay (13) both in Class 8 of a government school, and Vijay’s younger brother Surya (11) a Class 6 student of the same school.

The three were walking to school on the service road when a Yelagiri-bound car from Vellore carrying 7 persons went out of control climbed over the divider and entered the service road at a high speed, crushed all of them to death on the spot.

The car halted only after hitting a pile of rubbish under a tree. The inmates fled the spot as angry locals started raining blows unable to bear the death of the three children.

The car driver was later taken to the police station for enquiry. The bodies were sent to the hospital for post-mortem while a case was registered.

Tirupattur Collector D Baskara Pandian, Vellore range DIG MS Muthusamy and SP D Balakrishnan visited the spot. As an immediate relief, Rs 1 lakh on behalf of PWD Minister EV Velu was handed over to the kin of the victims.