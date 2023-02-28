Register FIR against BJP leaders for controversial speech: VCK

CHENNAI: VCK leader Thol Thirumavalavan on Tuesday urged Tamil Nadu government to be cautious and alleged that the ruling BJP is planning to change Tamil Nadu as a violent State.

"Do not be inadvertent and the state police should stay vigil,” Thirumavalavan said while addressing a joined agitation called by VCK, Congress and Left parties protesting against the BJP and RSS here at Valluvar Kottam.

Pointing out the recent controversial statement of state BJP president K Annamalai' and BJP supporters over the murder of an army soldier, Thirumavalavan wondered why the state police was silent and yet to register an FIR against those controversial speeches. "Will you leave me if I spoke in the same tone and manner," VCK leader questioned the Tamil Nadu police.

CPI (M) State secretary K Balakrishnan, who participated in the protest, said that the Hindutva forces preaching Manu dharma are destroying the federal set up of India.

The CPM veteran also took a dig at the state BJP president Annamalai and termed his statements as half baked. He urged the DMK alliance partners and the cadres to ensure that the BJP forfeits its deposit in the upcoming 2024 general elections.

Tamil Nadu Congress Chief KS Alagiri, demanded the arrest of former BJP functionary and a retired army personnel for his controversial speech threatening the law and order situation in TN.

More than 1,200 cadres from MDMK, Congress, VCK and left parties attended the event and raised slogans criticising the BJP and RSS.