PDS rice smuggling: 2 sentenced to 3 years jail

CHENNAI: A court in Coimbatore on Monday sentenced two persons accused of smuggling 19,000 kg of PDS (Public Distribution System) rice near Pollachi ten years ago to three years imprisonment.

Tamil Nadu Police’s CS-CID (civil supplies-criminal investigation department) had arrested five persons on May 17, 2013 after intercepting a load van carrying the smuggled rice at a vehicle check post on Meenkarai Road, Pollachi. They were charged under Sections of the EC (Essential Commodities) Act.

“Two accused had died during the course of the trial and charges against them were abated,” said K Prasanna Venkatesh, Assistant Public Prosecutor.

When the case came up for final hearing on Monday, Judicial magistrate, R Saravana Babu, held that the prosecution proved their contentions against the accused persons.

Two accused, G Karthik and M Nawaz, were found guilty while another accused, Vignesh Kumar, was found not guilty.

Karthik and Nawaz were sentenced to three years imprisonment and were also imposed a fine of Rs 5,000 each.