Masthan’s murder: HC dismisses bail application of his brother

CHENNAI: Justice TV Thamilselvi of the Madras High Court on Tuesday dismissed a bail petition filed by D Kowse Azam Basha, who allegedly plotted and executed the murder of his elder brother and the then Tamil Nadu Minority Commission’s vice chairman Dr D Masthan.

The judge passed the dismissal order after hearing the DMK leader’s son Dr Harish Shanawaz and the prosecution.

According to advocate S Manuraj for Shanawaz, it was a pre-planned murder that arose from family disputes. The lawyer submitted that as per the forensic report, his client’s father was strangled and smothered to death by the accused. He strongly objected to granting bail to the petitioner in the case.

Government Advocate (Criminal Side) Vinoth Raj informed the court that the investigation was at the very initial stage and bail should not be granted to the accused. He further submitted the forensic report on the murder of Dr Masthan.

Concurring with the submissions of Manuraj and Vinoth Raj, the judge dismissed the criminal original petition filed by Kowse Azam Basha seeking bail.

On December 21, Dr Masthan died near Guduvanchery. As there was something suspicious in the death of the former MP, the police investigated Imran Basha – the son of the petitioner who went along with Masthan in the car.

With the inputs received from Masthan’s cousin, police identified it as an unnatural death and arrested five people.

While probing them, it came to the limelight that Kowse Azam Bahsa had often communicated with one of the accused and therefore he was arrested. According to the prosecution, there were some issues between Basha and Masthan related to the ancestral property.

Also, the police added that Masthan demanded his brother's family to return Rs.5 lakh which they took as debt from Masthan and these instances were the reason for the murder.