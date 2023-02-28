HC: No more acquisition of temple jumbos

Justice GR Swaminathan recently inspected the elephant in person in Virudhunagar. The Judge in his order said time has now come to take a call if all such elephants now in captivity (both temples and privately owned) should be shifted to Government Rehabilitation camps. The Secretary, Environment and Forest Department should coordinate with the Secretary HR&CE Department in this regard. The HR&CE Secretary should also issue a direction to all the temples in Tamil Nadu not to acquire any elephants anymore.