HC: No more acquisition of temple jumbos
MADURAI: The Madurai bench of Madras High Court directed that the Secretary, Environment and Forest Department should cause an inspection of all temples and other privately owned elephants. Further ordered that there should be no more acquisition of elephants by private individuals or religious institutions and it must be scrupulously and strictly ensured.
The Forest Department earlier moved the court regarding maintenance of a female captive elephant Lalitha of a private individual Sheik Mohammed of Rajapalayam, Virudhunagar district. An animal welfare activist also stated that the elephant Lalitha was taken to participate in a temple festival in Virudhunagar, but the animal was found injured.
Justice GR Swaminathan recently inspected the elephant in person in Virudhunagar. The Judge in his order said time has now come to take a call if all such elephants now in captivity (both temples and privately owned) should be shifted to Government Rehabilitation camps. The Secretary, Environment and Forest Department should coordinate with the Secretary HR&CE Department in this regard. The HR&CE Secretary should also issue a direction to all the temples in Tamil Nadu not to acquire any elephants anymore.
After the issue caught the attention of Principal Chief Conservator of Forests, Chennai, he allowed the District Forest Officer and Member Convenor, District Level Captive Elephant Welfare Committee, Srivilliputhur to take custody of Lalitha and to give proper medical treatment.
Once Lalitha recovers completely and is certified to be fit for transportation, she should be taken to an appropriate Elephant Rehabilitation Camp for lifelong care and custody, the court said.
