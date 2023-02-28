Deadline for Aadhaar- EB connection linking ends today

CHENNAI: The last day for linking the Aadhaar number with the electricity service connection numbers is today (February 28).

Electricity consumers can check whether their Aadhaar number is linked to their electricity connection by entering the electricity connection number and mobile number on the website https://adhar.tnebltd.org/Aadhaar/

According to a report from Daily Thanthi, around 2.33 crore domestic electricity connections are in use across Tamil Nadu.

Apart from this there are 22 lakh agricultural power connections and 11 lakh cottage power connections.

In this, up to 100 units of free electricity is provided to household electricity connections.

The state government had mandated the linking of Aadhaar with service connections of domestic, huts, agricultural, handloom and power loom categories to continue to get the government subsidy.

The Electrity Board sent notices to all eligible energy users in Tamil Nadu requesting that they should link their electricity connection with Aadhaar number.

On this note, special camps were held in 2,811 divisional offices across the State.

The first deadline given was December 31, which was extended until January 31, then Febuary 15, and now stands Febuary 28 as a last deadline.