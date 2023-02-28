Alliance with DMK? Here is what Kamal Haasan says

CHENNAI: After inaugurating a photo exhibition, dedicated to Chief Minister MK Stalin ahead of his 70th birthday, Makkal Needhi Maiam President Kamal Haasan responded to media persons on the alliance with the ruling DMK.

He said: “Nothing can be said now. You have to go scene by scene. Don't go for climax now.”

He also added that friendship between him and the Chief Minister is beyond politics. “Realising the importance of the show, I postponed the shoot. Also, it was MK Stalin who faced challenges and gradually rose to become the Chief Minister.“

He also extended his birthday wishes to the Chief Minister.

The photo exhibition titled 'Our Chief Minister is our pride' was inaugurated by the veteran actor at Raja Annamalai Mandram, Chennai.