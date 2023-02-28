4L names out of unorganised workers boards

The drive not only affected the pensioners, but also had an adverse effect on non-pensioners as they were taken for a ride. The unorganised workers federation and labour activists red-flagged the issue to draw the attention of the government and the authorities concerned. “We have given a representation to the Commissioner of Labour not to remove the beneficiaries on grounds of wrong or multiple entry of Aadhaar card. In most cases, the entire family obtains Aadhaar cards using a single phone number. In some cases, the father (worker) gave the phone number of his son or daughter, who are students. Without looking into these, the officials should not carry out such a drive, leaving the construction labourers in a lurch,” said R Geetha of Unorganised Workers Federation.