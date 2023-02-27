Will ensure no political party trolls or body shames women: Khushbu

She added, "Some political parties find it comfortable to abuse women. Since NCW is not a part of any political party, it’s a body of the Government of India, I would like to take that personally and ensure no political party trolls or body shame any women on any platform."

Earlier, BJP State president K Annamalai announced her nomination with a congratulatory message. The former Karnataka top cop called the nomination as "a recognition of her relentless pursuit & fight for women's rights".

In response to his message, Khushbu said his support and regards have always been a great encouragement to her.

Khushbu is currently the BJP's National executive committee member. She is known for her vocal comments on atrocities perpetrated against women. She was one among the three candidates nominated for the NCW for a period of three years from the date of assumption of charge, or till the age of 65 years, or until further orders, whichever is the earliest, according to the order issued by Director (NCW-Admn) Rajneesh Mohan Singh.