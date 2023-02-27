TN man who quit drinking last year celebrates it by sticking posters

CHENNAI: A 53-year-old man who quit drinking last year, celebrated it by sticking wall posters to create awareness among the people in Chengalpattu.

Manoharan of Bakthavachalam Nagar in Paalur in Chengalpattu was addicted to liquor for 32 years and every day he cannot be without consuming liquor. Manoharan had also sold his piece of land since he needed money for drinking. Every day, he used to spend around 400 rupees only on liquor. In the recent few years, Manoharan tried to quit drinking liquor, but he couldn't succeed.

In February 2022, Manoharan realised that his drinking habit was the only reason for the problems in the house. Later, on February 26 last year, Manoharan stopped drinking and he also snapped his friendship with his drinking friends. Manoharan feels that now since it has become a year without liquor he was able to save more money and live a happy life with his family.

On Sunday, since it has been a year without consuming liquor Manoharan thought of celebrating it and sharing the benefits of it with his friends and villagers by sticking posters in the village. On seeing the effort of Manoharan, the expense of the wall posters was also sponsored by one the villagers.