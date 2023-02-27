TN-based non-profit celebrates its journey, students

She says initially only 30 per cent of these children were able to adapt to residential schools and about 70 per cent dropped out. The schools were also not ready to receive these children. The organisation then collaborated with Sarva Shiksha Abhiyan. After identifying areas of problem and counselling students, the children became more involved in the process. Over the years Hand in Hand has enrolled over 5000 students in its residential schools and provided them with education and life skills.