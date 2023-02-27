TANFMAL calls to curb sale of flour made with PDS rice

In the recent past, idli batter (wet) and rice flour production had gained popularity since their sale has turned out to be all day business on any city streets. While many commercial establishments, registered under the Goods and Service Tax (GST) Act, are conducting fair business, some were doing it without registering under the tax system. Because of this, genuine traders were not able to compete with the unregistered lot. Hence, authorities should implement new and strict measures to deal with all those who evade tax.