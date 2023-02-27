TN ready to handle water needs during summer: Nehru

Conveying that the state government has initiated various steps to meet the drinking water needs during the summer, the Minister said, a special scheme has been initiated for Chennai and people will get uninterrupted supply throughout the summer. Similarly, the Pillur scheme 3 would provide 178 MLD for Coimbatore and it would be launched on April 1. Similarly, a project to provide an additional 58 MLD to Salem has also reached the final stages and would be opened on April 1.